You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

My political message

To the editor: Is there anyone besides myself who really wonders what a Bear Doctor is? That jingle is brutal. I mean what did Dr. Al do for his patients when he was a serving as a doctor to lower the gross costs? Did he take a hit on his gross salary? No offense, this coming from a libertarian, who do you think they’ll side with? I mean the only other well-known independent in Washington is Bernie Sanders and who does he side with 100% of time? When the development of natural resources for which our state economy is based upon, becomes a topic and AOC or Schumer are broadcasting their version of the newer New Green Deal, do we really expect Ms. Alyse or Mr. Al to vote in Alaskans’ favor? Can you see Al or Alyse voting with the Republicans for use of the National Petroleum Reserve?

While all these election issues are important, I would like to ask for one major issue to be resolved. Together, I think it is achievable. It is an evil many of us face every morning. This horrific tragedy plays out amongst our most vulnerable, our kids and elderly. Its insidious presence makes everyday life hard for all of us in our very own homes. We all suffer from it. You know what I am writing about.

Walmart milk packaging is simply the worst; it’s the dribbling, as if by design. Surely they can do better to fix this ubiquitous isle-crossing problematic issue. Do it for breakfast cereal eaters around the state. Do it for all Alaskans. Do it for the children.

I’m Chris and I approve this message.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.