My political message

To the editor: Is there anyone besides myself who really wonders what a Bear Doctor is? That jingle is brutal. I mean what did Dr. Al do for his patients when he was a serving as a doctor to lower the gross costs? Did he take a hit on his gross salary? No offense, this coming from a libertarian, who do you think they’ll side with? I mean the only other well-known independent in Washington is Bernie Sanders and who does he side with 100% of time? When the development of natural resources for which our state economy is based upon, becomes a topic and AOC or Schumer are broadcasting their version of the newer New Green Deal, do we really expect Ms. Alyse or Mr. Al to vote in Alaskans’ favor? Can you see Al or Alyse voting with the Republicans for use of the National Petroleum Reserve?
While all these election issues are important, I would like to ask for one major issue to be resolved. Together, I think it is achievable. It is an evil many of us face every morning. This horrific tragedy plays out amongst our most vulnerable, our kids and elderly. Its insidious presence makes everyday life hard for all of us in our very own homes. We all suffer from it. You know what I am writing about.
Walmart milk packaging is simply the worst; it’s the dribbling, as if by design. Surely they can do better to fix this ubiquitous isle-crossing problematic issue. Do it for breakfast cereal eaters around the state. Do it for all Alaskans. Do it for the children.
I’m Chris and I approve this message.