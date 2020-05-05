To the editor: It seems to me that a decision I make to eat out at a restaurant, go to a movie, get a haircut or enter any business that serves the public is a personal decision, like one we all have made prior to COVID-19 alert status. I am responsible for that decision.
Before COVID-19 alert, if I got sick I stayed home until I recovered and then went back to my usual daily routines. I did not expect all the healthy people in my life to wear masks and stay home too.
And yet all businesses forced to close or greatly limit their services are now being assumed to be responsible for the health of all people they serve? Wait! What? No, I am responsible for my health, no one else is.
All of us have eaten in restaurants, gone to movie theaters, etc., sitting, surrounded by strangers in all different levels of health, and never given it much thought. Why, because we all have immune systems whose job it is to deal with and adapt to any negative-impacting molecule that enters our system. And that system works 24/7 for all of us. That system is up to the task.
Thank you, Governor Dunleavy for your concern for my health, but I do not hold you responsible for any illness that hits my system. That is the job of my immune system and it does a fine job for me. I do not hold a movie theater, a yoga studio, a restaurant, a hair salon, etc., responsible for any illness that may hit my immune system.
I am an adult, responsible for all decisions I make regards my bodily health. I am comfortable with all businesses opening up again so I can again access the services they provide.
I do not need Governor Dunleavy or Washington legislators passing mandates to protect my health. Thank you, but no, I’ve got that covered.
I ask you Governor Dunleavy, Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan, and Rep. Young to trust me and honor my right to make those decisions for myself.