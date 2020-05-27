Letter to the Editor

My health, my choice

To the editor: Ms. Helfferich in her May 10 letter missed my point in my May 5 letter to the editor about my immune system. The point being: Before the virus alert, we were each independent, responsible adults in charge of our health. After the virus alert, the governor is responsible for our health and we are dependent on him to manage our health.

That does not make sense to me. The governor’s job is to manage how the state is run, not how each person manages their health. We have doctors we can turn to for our health concerns. Adults can manage their own crises as they always have.

How many families have received a lethal diagnosis for a family member that puts the whole family in crisis? Do they call a doctor in Washington who has not seen patients in 15 years or the governor for help?

Too often in the main media the intent is to make people feel vulnerable to every passing malady instead of reminding people how the majority of the populace is in good health, perhaps getting sick occasionally but recovering and going on their way. The main media has done an excellent job of scaring people over COVID-19.

The times are very definitely changing. The predictions were wrong about the lethality of this virus. And that’s how predictions go. Ask the weathermen.

It’s been over two months and COVID-19 seems to have run its course in Alaska. If a person gets sick, stay home and consult your doctor. That’s the routine that we have followed for centuries and it works pretty well. We don’t need to replace this tried-and-true routine with one filled with fear of getting the flu so that businesses are shut down, travel restricted and healthy people wear masks at work.

