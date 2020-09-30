My election choices

To the editor: For those people seeking to vote a moderate progressive ticket of reasonable people in the borough and municipal elections on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, I suggest the following:
Borough assembly:
Seat H: Ryan L. VanReenan
Seat E: Shaun Tacke
Seat D: Donald Crocker
School board:
Seat E: Tim Doran
Seat F: Brianna Gray or Sean Rice
Seat G: Brandon Boylan
Fairbanks City Council:
Seat E: Sue Sprinkle
Seat F: Montean Jackson
I am especially happy to recommend my friend and fellow Laborer Ryan L. VanReenan for assembly Seat H. Ryan is part of a long tradition of candidates from Laborers Union Local 942, like former Fairbanks borough Mayor Jim Sampson, former state Sen. Joe Thomas and former state Rep. David Guttenberg.
Ryan is a very promising, hard-working young man with a long family history in Alaska and a wife and two children in our town. You could not vote for a better, more committed person to represent the interests of people living, working and raising a family here in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Don’t forget to vote on Tuesday, Oct. 6.