Letter to the Editor

My election choices

To the editor: For those people seeking to vote a moderate progressive ticket of reasonable people in the borough and municipal elections on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, I suggest the following:

Borough assembly:

Seat H: Ryan L. VanReenan

Seat E: Shaun Tacke

Seat D: Donald Crocker

School board:

Seat E: Tim Doran

Seat F: Brianna Gray or Sean Rice

Seat G: Brandon Boylan

Fairbanks City Council:

Seat E: Sue Sprinkle

Seat F: Montean Jackson

I am especially happy to recommend my friend and fellow Laborer Ryan L. VanReenan for assembly Seat H. Ryan is part of a long tradition of candidates from Laborers Union Local 942, like former Fairbanks borough Mayor Jim Sampson, former state Sen. Joe Thomas and former state Rep. David Guttenberg.

Ryan is a very promising, hard-working young man with a long family history in Alaska and a wife and two children in our town. You could not vote for a better, more committed person to represent the interests of people living, working and raising a family here in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.

Don’t forget to vote on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

 

