Murkowski's court view

To the editor: It didn’t take Sen. Lisa Murkowski long to continue the disgraceful behavior over Justice Brett Kavanaugh. She is certainly not a conservative, Republican or Alaskan. It is clear the president will nominate a judge who holds the Constitution in high regard and does not consider it a “living” document. It means what is written and in the context of when it was written. The words of the Constitution and of the founders’ writings tell us what it means. We cannot continue to allow liberal activist judges to legislate from the bench. It is very difficult to amend the Constitution for a reason.
I urge all Alaskans to petition Sen. Murkowski to do her duty and vote as an Alaskan for a change and support what I’m sure will be an excellent constitutionalist Supreme Court nominee.