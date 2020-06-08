Letter to the Editor

Murkowski the RINO

  • Updated

To the editor: It is time someone stands up for conservative views and acknowledges President Donald Trump has been doing an excellent job with this country in spite of the opinion of Sen. Lisa Murkowski. She exhibits her off-the-mark views very frequently and consistently.

She is definitely a “RINO,” self-righteous, indecisive, naive, offensive, non-Republican senator.

She seeks publicity and is certainly not very decisive. Some of us have had about all we can take of her opinions. Perhaps the “liberals” will accept her, but we are stuck with her publicity-seeking, very biased opinion for two more years. What has she ever done for this country as our duly elected Republican Alaska senator? She certainly knows how to delay and avoid supporting anything that would help this president (great country) in a time of need and difficult conditions. Perhaps she has spent too much time in Washington, D.C. She is no longer Alaskan with guts and moxie.

The United States is a giving republic to most all countries. The takers include those of socialism, communism and totalitarianism. President Trump has the courage and fortitude to try to get other nations to do their share for the world global organizations and for fair trading.

This is where those nations are not going to be happy and will fight back.

I hope Sen. Murkowski does not support the leftist Democratic non-existent platform that only includes killing and violence, even of babies. We have seen their opportunism on display with all matters of race, color and religion and support for the current unrest. Remember it was the Republican Party that formed to abolish slavery.

President Trump has for three years faced lies and false accusations. Where has Senator Murkowski’s support been?

Where is Lisa’s foresight and support to help the president achieve these goals? Our forefathers had the guts and bravery to fight tyranny from Great Britain to obtain and maintain their freedom. We seem to have lost this fortitude, including Sen. Murkowski.

