Letter to the Editor

Murkowski, Sullivan and Trump

To the editor: Admonishing President Donald Trump about his impeachment-worthy behavior during the Senate trial did not cause him to modify his actions. Instead, his exoneration by the Senate has emboldened him to continue to behave in a lawless manner. He seems to believe he can do most anything because he is above the law.

Witness the events of recent days. The president fired Joseph McGuire, director of national intelligence. Why? Because he had the House Intelligence Committee briefed that Russia was already interfering in the 2020 elections. Now he has installed someone with no national intelligence experience in Mr. McGuire’s place. This does not inspire confidence that our nation’s national security will be protected. Russia has no business meddling in our elections, but President Trump apparently welcomes it. This is a crisis for our democracy. Why don’t our Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan stand up and say these actions are wrong and take steps to stop this assault on the 2020 election?

Apparently we need a new president in the Oval Office and two new senators as well.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.