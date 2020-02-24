Murkowski, Sullivan and Trump

To the editor: Admonishing President Donald Trump about his impeachment-worthy behavior during the Senate trial did not cause him to modify his actions. Instead, his exoneration by the Senate has emboldened him to continue to behave in a lawless manner. He seems to believe he can do most anything because he is above the law.
Witness the events of recent days. The president fired Joseph McGuire, director of national intelligence. Why? Because he had the House Intelligence Committee briefed that Russia was already interfering in the 2020 elections. Now he has installed someone with no national intelligence experience in Mr. McGuire’s place. This does not inspire confidence that our nation’s national security will be protected. Russia has no business meddling in our elections, but President Trump apparently welcomes it. This is a crisis for our democracy. Why don’t our Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan stand up and say these actions are wrong and take steps to stop this assault on the 2020 election?
Apparently we need a new president in the Oval Office and two new senators as well.