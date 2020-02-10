Murkowski's empty words

To the editor: Sen. Lisa Murkowski finally spoke out about Donald Trump in her recent speech, calling his behavior in the Ukraine affair “shameful and wrong.” She correctly pointed out that Trump’s behavior “weakens the country.” Thank you, Sen. Murkowski!
Unfortunately, Murkowski’s 40 seconds of Trump criticism were buried among 10 minutes of disparaging remarks about the “rotten foundation” of the House impeachment process, the Senate trial, the media, etc. Murkowski then nullified her Trump criticism with a disappointing vote to acquit him. Not one single word of Murkowski’s speech mentioned her own responsibility for this “rotten foundation.”
This “rotten foundation” is our corrupt, dishonest, power-hungry president who has no conscience. Trump cares not a whit about the vast collateral damage his presidency is causing our nation. For example, Trump introduced a bogus claim of “absolute immunity” to obstruct lawful House subpoenas. He refused to turn over a single document, blocked and intimidated witnesses from testifying, and lied repeatedly. He has degraded presidential norms forever.
There is an equally important component of Murkowski’s “rotten foundation” — the fealty and cowardice of Republican leaders who remain silent in the face of Trump’s outrageous conduct. Sen. Murkowski failed to speak out when Trump disparaged war heroes, sided with Russian dictator Putin over U.S. security experts, fired an FBI director to cover up his wrongdoing, put children in cages … and again when he declared his “absolute immunity.”
If Sen. Murkowski and a handful of other Republican senators had declared months ago that Trump’s obstruction was impeachable, he would have had to change his strategy. We could have had a fair and timely impeachment process.
Sen. Murkowski, it’s time to look in the mirror. You have been enabling dysfunction and corruption. Now that Trump has outrageously fired truth-tellers Alexander Vindman and Gordon Sondland, and trashed a principled Sen. Mitt Romney, are you going to remain silent again? Not until principled Republican leaders consistently speak out against Trump’s egregious behavior will we begin to repair the rot. At some point, political leaders must put our country ahead of their own party — or we will all lose.