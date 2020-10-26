Murkowski on Barrett

To the editor: Sen. Murkowski’s defense of her votes on Judge Barrett’s confirmation noted that she voted to not take up the question of confirming a U.S. Supreme Court nominee so close to the election, but having lost that vote, she will vote to confirm. These are not two separate issues. There is only one substantive issue: Will the Senate vote to confirm Judge Barrett at this time, just before the presidential election? While I can understand both sides of the issue, I think it is disingenuous to suggest that she is against confirming an appointment so close to the election but voting in fact to do so. This is an obvious logical fallacy: dividing a single question into two issues to reach inconsistent positions thereby creating the allusion that she supports both sides of the controversy but clearly siding with one over the other.
Murkowski’s current position is inconsistent with her past vote on repeal of the Affordable Care Act. In that case, she voted against moving forward to consider the bill and ultimately against the bill. While the bill as proposed would have destroyed the Alaska health care system, she stated at the time that she supported repeal of the ACA but was opposed to the process of expediting ACA repeal through the Senate. She claimed she voted no on the main bill because of the flawed process used to bring the bill forward. This allowed her to say she favored ACA repeal but voting to oppose repeal.
While good rhetoric, her arguments are obviously logically inconsistent. Voters want to know where a politician ultimately stands on the issues and whether she will use her talents, including procedural strategies, to fulfill that position. Trying to take both sides at the same time casts reasonable doubt upon the politician’s integrity.