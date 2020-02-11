Letter to the Editor

Murkowski hurt the nation

To the editor: Lisa Murkowski took an oath to be a fair and impartial juror in the impeachment trial conducted in the Senate chambers. Yet she voted to deny having witnesses and testimony presented. Trials, by their very nature, include witnesses and testimony. She was subsequently very vocal in her acquittal vote prior to the conclusion.

By her actions, she has been pivotal in the dismantling of the checks and balances so crucial in our democracy. Delivering a scold does not constitute the implementation of checks and balances. It seems that this is becoming a very slippery slope to deconstruct the U.S. Constitution. Are we headed toward despotism?

I wonder how she will embrace her legacy.

