Murkowski disappoints

To the editor: My family and I are disappointed in Lisa Murkowski. We have voted for her every time in the past, but I guess we were wrong. We were under the impression that she was one who stood for the people. We were wrong. How could she or anyone think that Donald Trump is not guilty? I guess we were wrong.
We are not Democrats or Republicans, we are independents. We can vote for the person who we feel is best for the position. Trump is not that person. He has done nothing but torn the country apart. He has made our allies upset with us. When he speaks, he is always patting himself on the back and telling everyone what a good job he is doing. I watched part of his speech the other night and, quite frankly, had to turn it off because all of his self-congratulating made me sick.
We thought Lisa was a smart lady. I guess we were wrong.