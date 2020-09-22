To the editor: Sen. Lisa Murkowski has done irreparable harm to Alaska with her stated position opposing President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court before election day. She knows if Biden wins, Alaska’s economy will suffer due to the Democrats’ policy platform on the environment, oil drilling, resource extraction and government control. There is no way Biden will be capable or feel compelled to reward Murkowski for this action. If Trump wins, which I suspect he will, he will remember this slight and it will be left up to Senator Sullivan and Representative Young to carry the load of representing Alaska’s position to the administration. Senator Murkowski should focus on representing the needs of Alaska and stay true to the conservative platform of her Republican Party and quit pandering to the same Democrats and independents who turned their backs on Ted Stevens, an innocent man, in his hour of need.
Murkowski and the court
