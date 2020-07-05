Mosquito-spraying alternative

To the editor: There have been numerous mosquito-related letters to the editor, and I thought I would give a reduced version of spraying that I use.
Totally understood on the last letter that I saw where vast amounts and perhaps a larger area is being sprayed. And, yes, I totally agree that all the other insects and birds are affected also.
I did own a Mosquito Magnet until recently. I gave it to the neighbor because it had been sitting in my shed for the last four to five years. It was effective, but I was disappointed in the amount of mosquitoes that it actually trapped, and we were still fighting mosquitoes every time we went on the deck or yard area.
So four or five years ago we started using a spray, and I only spray out about 20 feet from the house. The spray creates a barrier and there is an occasional mosquito that’s present, but at least I can sit on the deck without providing supper to a bunch of hungry insects. I do not put spray on the berry bushes but do spray somewhat close to them. There were bees this afternoon that were pollinating flowers on the raspberry bushes, so those bees must be immune to the spray or because I don’t try spraying up and in the trees and in the air. The key is to spray early in the spring and get rid of those mommas and it really helps.
As far as cost, it’s considerably cheaper than the company that puts up those signs at the edge of a homeowner that has his property sprayed. It’s cheaper than operating a Mosquito Magnet all summer also. An added benefit is that we spray next to the base of the house, and it vastly reduces spiders and ants.
Now I’m not arguing with anyone here; I’m just giving a different perspective on the war against mosquitoes. If I choose to feed any mosquitoes, all I have to do is get about 30 feet from the house and the insect attack begins.
I’ve got swallows, chickadees and dragonflies just outside the perimeter that I can watch from my deck.
So, if you are spraying, just be considerate of your neighbor and all the other insects that are impacted from over spraying.