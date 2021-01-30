More to the story

To the editor: I read a article in the opinion section on Jan. 27 titled “Attacks From the Left” and thought the author of that letter should complete the article by including our former president of the United States was withholding aid to Ukraine unless they investigated Hunter and Joe Biden.
Former President Donald Trump did not ask the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens he blackmailed by withholding aid that was already approved by Congress and only turned it over once it became public through a whistle blower. That was why he was impeached in the House.
The second impeachment is much more serious. Former President Donald Trump fueled the riot that took place at the Capitol that we all watched unfold and witnessed. The people being charged even are saying they were following their presidents orders. There is no joking about a former president trying to overthrow our government, and an innocent Capitol police officer doing his job lost his life.
I thought this should be clarified because there is way too much misinformation and only half the story is being told.