Letter to the editor

More internet access

To the editor: I live on Herning Road, less than 15 minutes from town; however, I am not eligible for internet service at my home. Neither GCI nor ACS offers service at my address, and we do not have line-of-sight for satellite internet. Since we frequently only get one to two bars of service on our cellphones at home, a cellphone hotspot or “MyFi” device is not powerful enough to run the applications we need for teleworking and remote schooling, so we cannot work out of our own home.

Accessing school websites, conducting research, teleworking, getting news from a variety of national and international sources, making travel plans, taking online classes, and staying in close contact with distant friends and family all require high-speed internet, yet a significant portion of residents in the Fairbanks borough do not have access. I find this lack of available connectivity absurd. In the modern era, high-speed internet is a requirement for communication, and connectivity for all should be just as important as providing power to all.

The pandemic has highlighted the criticality of reliable, high-speed internet. With remote schooling, my children are required to participate in daily video conference calls and be logged into multiple websites/applications at the same time. When I have to telework because of my employer’s policies minimizing people in the office due to health concerns, there are three users in our household with high-speed connectivity needs. Many families have double that.

The only way we have been able to make this work is to work off-site in a very generous neighbor’s spare dry cabin. This neighbor received slow-speed internet when ACS first started offering it and is grandfathered in, but despite the fact that we live directly across the street, ACS will not extend the internet to our house.

GCI and ACS — you still have time before the ground freezes to install high-speed internet lines to residents of Chena Hot Springs Road and other communities so parents and students can telework and do remote schooling or homeschooling successfully. Providing free hotspots in the parking lots of schools and stores is not a viable solution. We need high-speed internet at home.

 

 

