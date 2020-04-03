More indoor activities, please

To the editor: I’d like it if the Interior had more indoor activities for families. I have some suggestions. We really, really need this. The people of the Interior need more to do in the winter because it’s long, cold and dark.
When winter is eight to nine months long, it can get very boring. While we can ski or do other outdoor things, it’s often too dark or too cold. There are a lot of days that I never even go outside in the winter. My body needs more physical activities and sunlight. Lots of people get depressed during Interior winters. Having more for people to do would be healthier for them.
I have some ideas of indoor activities that I think would be fun and helpful, and I have an idea of how we can pay for them. I’d like there to be a large community center. It could have an indoor playground, a basketball court, pool tables, a water park, a small hands-on aquarium, an arcade, laser tag, happy lights to help with the darkness, and other fun things to do. FNSB Parks and Recreation could run it. It could be paid for by property taxes and a small monthly fee per family. If you’re not a home owner, your membership would cost more. These are just a few ideas, but I’m sure I could come up with even more.
Having more to do in the Interior winter is clearly a need! We even have a lot of old buildings we could use! There are lots of ideas of things we could use. Please make this possible for the physical and mental health of the Interior’s population.