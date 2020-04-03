Letter to the Editor

More indoor activities, please

To the editor: I’d like it if the Interior had more indoor activities for families. I have some suggestions. We really, really need this. The people of the Interior need more to do in the winter because it’s long, cold and dark.

When winter is eight to nine months long, it can get very boring. While we can ski or do other outdoor things, it’s often too dark or too cold. There are a lot of days that I never even go outside in the winter. My body needs more physical activities and sunlight. Lots of people get depressed during Interior winters. Having more for people to do would be healthier for them.

I have some ideas of indoor activities that I think would be fun and helpful, and I have an idea of how we can pay for them. I’d like there to be a large community center. It could have an indoor playground, a basketball court, pool tables, a water park, a small hands-on aquarium, an arcade, laser tag, happy lights to help with the darkness, and other fun things to do. FNSB Parks and Recreation could run it. It could be paid for by property taxes and a small monthly fee per family. If you’re not a home owner, your membership would cost more. These are just a few ideas, but I’m sure I could come up with even more.

Having more to do in the Interior winter is clearly a need! We even have a lot of old buildings we could use! There are lots of ideas of things we could use. Please make this possible for the physical and mental health of the Interior’s population.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.