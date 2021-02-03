To the editor: Thank you for the Jan. 29 article about Nadia and Anya Chernich on our sports page. It was wonderful to hear about their experiences in baseball and softball. This article was indeed a rare treat for our community. It’s time to print more stories about girls and women in your sports section everyday!
More girls in sports coverage
- Diann Darnall Fairbanks
-
-
- Comments
Guidelines
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.
Most Popular
Articles
- What the GameStop stock war means for the Alaska Permanent Fund
- Troopers and police locate a missing woman and 17-year-old
- Bitter cold temperatures, wind chills coming to Interior Alaska
- Dispute over legal fees leads to bar association hearing for Fairbanks attorney
- Vaccination appointments open for Carlson Center clinic
- Data breach? Computer equipment sold by school district was not wiped clean
- In 2020, more than 40,000 Alaskans contracted COVID-19
- Three Fairbanks athletes sign Letters of Intent to swim for Michigan colleges
- FNSB school district braces for downsizing for 2021-22 academic year
- Public Safety Report: Jan. 30, 2021
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.