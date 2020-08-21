More COVID aid needed

To the editor: We need to face reality. COVID-19 is not just a normal flu season event. It is a major world catastrophe that has brought the human population on Earth to its knees. It is estimated to kill well over 200,000 U.S. citizens alone by October and has stopped commerce in this country to such a condition that unemployment has surpassed substantially what was experienced during the Great Depression. Sadly, our opportunity to get a handle on this outbreak was lost when our present president did not heed the scientific proof, proposed phony remedies and influenced his Republican governors to follow his lead. We will now have to suffer the consequences until most of us get vaccinated hopefully by the end of 2021. Then and only then will our economy get back to a semblance of normal. Right now, the USA has been totally isolated from the rest of the world.
But what about the masses of people who because of this crisis have no income or job? Are we to leave them on the streets as beggers looking for food to feed their children? That is not the America that I want to be a part of. We must come to their aid and give them the assistance until this crisis is over.
Because of the U.S. government’s ability to borrow money right now at 0.29% for a five-year bond, we can afford to give these people the assistance they need and the cost is minimal. We can add $1 trillion or $2 trillion in aid to the states, to the Postal Service, to health care and to the millions of destitute families who have no way of avoiding these conditions. Annually the cost would be only $2.9 billion per trillion. That is barely the cost of a couple of our state-of-the art military aircraft that we buy by the gross. Let’s put a stop to this craziness and do the right thing and push for the relief that is necessary now.