More census info

To the editor: In response to people who have had questions about previous messages from the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley about being counted in the 2020 U.S. Census, here is some additional information.
If you don’t have a computer or internet connection, you can participate by telephone by calling 844-330-2020.
If you are responding online at my2020census.gov/, you may use the following browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, or Safari, but you will need to upgrade to the latest version of your browser and make sure that you allow cookies for the session while you are responding. You do not need to have a code number to participate.
If you have a friend or neighbor who does not speak English, there are special online versions and phone numbers for people who speak any of the following languages: Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Tagalog, Polish, French, Haitian Creole, Portuguese and Japanese.
For people who need assistance in other languages, there is a web page that offers help for people in 59 languages at 2020census.gov/en/languages.html, although none of the languages listed is an Alaska Native language.
We hope this will help you take the 10 minutes or less that it takes to be counted in the census and that we all take this short time to participate in order to have impact on representation and federal funding for the next 10 years.