Moose Creek project mess

To the editor: North Pole water is coming to Moose Creek to alleviate the problem of our PFAS-contaminated water supply. Construction has begun, with the clearing of the Old Richardson utility easement. Hydro-axes and other heavy equipment have laid waste to the entire width of the easement. Clearing has just begun on the residential streets of our community.
We have lived in our home for over 30 years. We have spent much money and time maintaining our yard, including the right of way. Now the engineers plan to remove our beautiful spruce trees. These trees provide privacy. They add to the curbside appeal value of our property. They provide the primary view from our living room window where we have spent much time watching nature at its best. The squirrels and birds that inhabit these trees have brought us great pleasure, especially now in our retirement years.
We were led to believe by the first survey engineer that minimal ditching would be done with everything put back to the way it was when the project is completed. The engineer said that any trees removed would be replaced. We were misled. Now they tell us there will be no replanting and only a rough job of hydro-seeding.
They are within the law when it comes to the right of way. But does that make it right? Why use the whole right of way instead of using a ditching machine within a narrow space, doing minimal damage to our yard?
One property owner was told that North Pole is concerned that not enough people will opt in for hookup to make the system economical. Will the rest of us wind up paying exorbitant rates? This project is quickly getting out of hand. We did not poison our well water. Why are we being put through this mess?
Just because you can do something like this does not mean that you have to do it.
The bottom line is not the only line.