MLK's wish

To the editor: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. wrote, “I’m concerned about a better world, I’m concerned about justice; I’m concerned about brotherhood; I’m concerned about truth. And when one is concerned about that, he can never advocate violence.” A better world, justice, brotherhood, truth, non-violence — these are all good things, good things to which to aspire and in such bitter contrast to the recent insurrection in our Capitol.
As individuals and as a country we have made progress toward equality. Many are committed to diversity, equality and inclusion, are dedicated to equal justice and social equity and support the fight against systemic racial injustice and inequality — work that is unfinished. We hear this unfinished business in rhetoric and false statements. We see it in how protests are handled by the leadership of our country, certain elected officials and some law enforcement. We wonder why the National Guard was activated against Black Lives Matter protesters but not to protect the Congress, staff, visitors, Capitol Hill Police, and the building. We remember the gas, pepper spray, dogs, rubber and live bullets, and arrests visited upon protesters who were not rampaging through our nation’s Capitol. We ponder the response if the Jan. 6 mob had been a different color.
Sadly, the events of Jan. 6 overwhelmed the results of the Georgia senatorial election. Rev. Raphael Warnock, the first African-American Democratic senator from the South, and Jon Ossoff, the first Jewish senator from the deep South since the 1880s, were elected. Dr. King was present to see the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts signed, leading and laying the groundwork for these victories. Although it took 50 more years for an African-American to be elected to the U.S. Senate from the South, it has happened.
It is good to remember the leadership and legacy of John Lewis and Martin Luther King, who advocated non-violent yet relentless protest when nothing else worked. Ultimately, civil and voting rights prevailed in peaceful, lawful legislation. Dr. King’s wish that “We must come to see that the end we seek is a society at peace with itself, a society that can live with its conscience” remain noble goals.