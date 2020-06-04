Missing council members

To the editor: Where were Jerry Cleworth, Aaron Gibson and David Pruhs on Tuesday, May 26, 2020? I believe they were boycotting a specially called public meeting because they knew that the council would not have a quorum to vote on the new SAFER grant for three new firefighters for three years at no cost to the city. The city is lacking in trained paramedics
Our code requires that members attend meetings and vote unless they are excused. Jerry and David said they had a conflict. It wasn’t disclosed to the rest of the council. Aaron was not excused. What is more important than the possibility of receiving a $1 million grant given these hard economic times?
We all took an oath when we got elected to do the city’s business and attend the meetings. June Rodgers, Shoshana Kum and myself took the time to attend. The administration spent the weekend providing information to the council members. If they didn’t like the resolution, they could have attended and voted no.
They argue it would cost the city $812,728 to pay for the salaries for the current SAFER grant over two years, 2022 and 2023. This payment was already approved and the encumbrance for this cost will take place, even if we voted for the new SAFER grant. The cost of the four SAFER grant positions can be covered by the increase in payment for ambulance costs by the Supplemental Emergency Medical Transportation Program. These funds provide a projected $690,000 annually to the city.
The community needs to decide if it wants to stack emergency calls or have a force that can provide this service. As our community grows older, the need for more ambulance service will continue to grow, and with this comes the need for more paramedics.
The mayor directed staff to submit the grant request after the meeting was canceled due to the lack of a quorum. The City Council will have to vote on the grant if it’s awarded.