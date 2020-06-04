Letter to the Editor

Missing council members

To the editor: Where were Jerry Cleworth, Aaron Gibson and David Pruhs on Tuesday, May 26, 2020? I believe they were boycotting a specially called public meeting because they knew that the council would not have a quorum to vote on the new SAFER grant for three new firefighters for three years at no cost to the city. The city is lacking in trained paramedics

Our code requires that members attend meetings and vote unless they are excused. Jerry and David said they had a conflict. It wasn’t disclosed to the rest of the council. Aaron was not excused. What is more important than the possibility of receiving a $1 million grant given these hard economic times?

We all took an oath when we got elected to do the city’s business and attend the meetings. June Rodgers, Shoshana Kum and myself took the time to attend. The administration spent the weekend providing information to the council members. If they didn’t like the resolution, they could have attended and voted no.

They argue it would cost the city $812,728 to pay for the salaries for the current SAFER grant over two years, 2022 and 2023. This payment was already approved and the encumbrance for this cost will take place, even if we voted for the new SAFER grant. The cost of the four SAFER grant positions can be covered by the increase in payment for ambulance costs by the Supplemental Emergency Medical Transportation Program. These funds provide a projected $690,000 annually to the city.

The community needs to decide if it wants to stack emergency calls or have a force that can provide this service. As our community grows older, the need for more ambulance service will continue to grow, and with this comes the need for more paramedics.

The mayor directed staff to submit the grant request after the meeting was canceled due to the lack of a quorum. The City Council will have to vote on the grant if it’s awarded.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.