Misguided virus effort

To the editor: Donald Trump is proposing a $1,000 payment to each citizen to help overcome the impact of the coronavirus, which is causing financial stress to the economy of the U.S. That sounds fine, but it doesn’t address the real issue.
In addition, businesses such as hotels and airlines would receive help for their losses. Does that mean Mar-a-Lago and other Trump holdings would receive benefits?
The Democratic Party proposes the money be spent on medical solutions to fight the real issue: the coronavirus that is causing the economic problem. Controlling the virus will also resolve the economic issues.
Typical, Trump is proposing a solution that would make him look good to the average person without addressing the real problem. It’s all about him and how he can benefit himself, not addressing the real problem.