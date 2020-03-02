Minimum wage wondering

To the editor: What is the effect of a raise in the official minimum hourly wage on the national economy and on elderly retirees? Usually, whenever the wage increases, the general economy seems to take full advantage of that increase with higher prices in groceries, wearing apparel, vehicles, gas, books, etc.
What wage did the Marines who raised the Stars and Stripes at Iwo Jima receive? What did the Army privates who hit the beach on D-Day receive?
During my college years partly during the Korean War, I worked part time as a clerk in a clothing store for 70 cents an hour.
Are current proposals to increase the minimum wage nationwide linked to drawing voting support from young, new, or working class voters for candidates to congressional seats?