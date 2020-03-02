Letter to the Editor

Minimum wage wondering

To the editor: What is the effect of a raise in the official minimum hourly wage on the national economy and on elderly retirees? Usually, whenever the wage increases, the general economy seems to take full advantage of that increase with higher prices in groceries, wearing apparel, vehicles, gas, books, etc.

What wage did the Marines who raised the Stars and Stripes at Iwo Jima receive? What did the Army privates who hit the beach on D-Day receive?

During my college years partly during the Korean War, I worked part time as a clerk in a clothing store for 70 cents an hour.

Are current proposals to increase the minimum wage nationwide linked to drawing voting support from young, new, or working class voters for candidates to congressional seats?

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.