Messier for GVEA District 1

To the editor: As a concerned Golden Valley Electric Association member-owner and an energy professional, I attend a lot of monthly GVEA board meetings. No matter the material presented, Director Dave Messier is always asking informed questions and making sure that our electric cooperative is providing the lowest-cost, cleanest and most-resilient energy possible. At every meeting, you can tell he is thinking about the big picture and the best interests of GVEA ratepayers.
Messier lives and breathes energy. In his day job, he serves as the rural energy manager for Tanana Chiefs Conference. That means he solves all the energy-related problems — from installing solar arrays to fixing diesel generators — in 37 villages throughout rural Alaska. That’s a big job with serious consequences for a lot of folks. He brings this expertise to everything he does for GVEA and our community.
Despite the demands of his job and being a father of young children, Dave has offered his time and expertise to Solarize Fairbanks — a volunteer, neighborhood-based program to reduce the cost of installing solar. Dave has provided invaluable technical expertise to this project and, in conjunction with other volunteers, has helped lower the cost of solar installations by 25% compared to 2019 prices.
Dave Messier has the long-term perspective, technical know-how and focused strategy for reducing energy costs and making smart investments. He is also an energy entrepreneur who runs his own small business and knows the value of a hard-earned dollar. No wonder he was named one of the “40 under 40” top professionals in Alaska by the Journal of Commerce. We need directors like Dave who will focus on making GVEA one of the most innovative and efficient electric cooperatives in the nation.
If you live in GVEA District 1 like I do (Goldstream Valley, Farmers Loop and north side of College Road), you can vote for Dave Messier by mail or online between May 15 and June 9.
Let’s keep Dave Messier on GVEA’s board of directors and vote for a bright future for our electric cooperative.