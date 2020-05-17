Messier for GVEA board

To the editor: GVEA has been doing a great job of meeting the electricity needs of the Fairbanks community, and board member Dave Messier has been an important contributor to this success. I strongly endorse his reelection to the GVEA board in District 1 (Goldstream and Farmers Loop area). He has the training, breadth of experience, passion and commitment to help guide GVEA to providing even better service.
Dave’s priorities are worker safety and reducing the costs and increasing the reliability of electricity for all users — everyone from individual homeowners, to businesses, to Fort Knox — in both the short and long term. He has great ideas for doing this, including better coordination with Southcentral utilities to improve access to cheap power, accessing low-cost federal financing for home-owner energy-efficiency projects, and investing in large-scale renewable energy projects that will provide low-cost energy long into the future.
Dave has the training and experience to provide well-informed guidance to GVEA’s day-to-day operations and long-term planning. He is a certified energy manager and credentialed energy co-op director. His day jobs are rural energy manager for the Tanana Chiefs Conference and running a small energy-efficiency and solar-PV company. He is a member of five of the major groups that are researching and improving Alaska’s energy infrastructure and making it more cost-effective for users.
As a member of the volunteer group Solarize Fairbanks, I know firsthand how Dave helps Fairbanks residents get better — and less expensive — electrical service. Dave helped write the technical guidelines and assess proposals from local businesses that enables Solarize Fairbanks to work with local solar installers to provide high-quality solar power at substantially reduced cost for home owners. Dave Messier is one of my role models of a leader and professional who makes a difference in improving the quality of life for those of us who live in Fairbanks, partly because he is really good at his job of being an energy expert and partly because he really cares about the future of Fairbanks for himself, his children and his community.