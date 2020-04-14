Letter to the Editor

Messier for GVEA board

To the editor: Dave Messier, or Dave PM as everyone calls him at Tanana Chiefs Conference, is one of my favorite coworkers. Not only is he a genuinely nice person, but he also is a “doer.” He gets things done. He gets so much done. His technical title is the rural energy coordinator, which means he works on just about all things related to energy in Alaska’s Interior — energy efficiency projects, renewable energy projects, diesel efficiency in rural powerhouses — with the focus of reducing the cost of energy.

But he is so much more than that. He is a champion for transparency in leadership, of workforce development, of the underdog. This last year Dave and I got to work on a piece of federal legislation that would ensure the lights will stay on in rural Alaska. Communicating Alaska’s uniqueness to D.C. urbanites can be a challenge. If the power goes out in the winter here, it is not an exaggeration that it can be a matter of life or death. Dave was integral in getting the bill passed with a unanimous bipartisan vote. This is just one of a hundred examples of the work and advocacy that Dave does every day. He will continue to do that work for Fairbanks serving District 1 on the GVEA board. Please join me in voting for Dave Messier.

