Messier for GVEA board

To the editor: I have worked with Dave Messier in several capacities. As an engineer with the Alaska Center for Energy and Power, I consult with Dave on rural energy issues and am always impressed with his pragmatism and ability to cut through red tape and get things done. I’ve worked hands-on with Dave installing solar systems and seen his skill and experience in construction and his attention to detail and logistics. I support Dave’s re-election to the GVEA board because he is well-rounded, hard-working, frugal, and committed to building a better future for Fairbanks. Dave supports renewable energy as a long-term opportunity but is clear-eyed about the challenges it presents and knows that Fairbanks must have lower energy costs to enable long-term economic prosperity.