Letter to the Editor

Messier for GVEA board

To the editor: I have worked with Dave Messier in several capacities. As an engineer with the Alaska Center for Energy and Power, I consult with Dave on rural energy issues and am always impressed with his pragmatism and ability to cut through red tape and get things done. I’ve worked hands-on with Dave installing solar systems and seen his skill and experience in construction and his attention to detail and logistics. I support Dave’s re-election to the GVEA board because he is well-rounded, hard-working, frugal, and committed to building a better future for Fairbanks. Dave supports renewable energy as a long-term opportunity but is clear-eyed about the challenges it presents and knows that Fairbanks must have lower energy costs to enable long-term economic prosperity.

 

 

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.