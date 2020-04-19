Mental health services

To the editor: Across the state of Alaska, the Department of Corrections is the lead provider of mental health care in a daily setting. Even with these services, mentally ill inmates are not receiving adequate mental health treatment. I am writing to voice my support for Senate Bill 120, which merged with House Bill 290 in March. This policy will provide much needed relief for our medical staff as well as providing an appropriate alternative treatment for mental health personnel in crisis. As a future behavior health specialist and the spouse of an individual who suffers from mental illness, I feel that this piece of legislation could be potentially lifesaving to some individuals. In the Alaska communities, as a result of seasonal affective disorder and the drastic climates, we have a continual increase in mental health issues. Having crisis stabilization centers across the state will reduce the overpopulation of prisons as well as cut state funding by close to $30,000 annually per inmate.
I want to encourage community members and leaders to invest in this policy as it will start rebuilding the health care system in Alaska. The state funding that will be saved by not housing mentally ill individuals in jails and prisons can be used in important areas where the state is lacking funding such as schools. Implementing this policy all across Alaska has the potential to reduce the number of Alaskans who take their own lives due to mental illness. It is time for the community to stand up, support our front-line workers and learn how to meet individuals where they are at.