Men of the mine

To the editor: I just loved the Interior Scrapbook photograph in the Sunday paper. Five work-hardened miners who, although in their 70s or 80s, look as though they could not only take on any new physical challenge you could think of with no hesitation but also that they would most certainly prevail. Their faces and physical bearing show not the wear of time but the strength of character and confidence that can only come from meeting adversity head on and defeating it with hard work. I expect those gentlemen were likely all gone by the time I arrived here 55 years ago, but the photo makes me wish that I had known them.

 

