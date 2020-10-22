Media against Trump

To the editor: If “Trump colluded with Russia” is the biggest lie that left biased national news sources have unapologetically spread about our president, what is the second biggest? How about “Trump supports white supremacists.”
The media created this lie in August 2017 by taking comments out of context that the president made about competing protests in Charlottesville regarding the fate of a Robert E. Lee statue. First, they claimed that only white supremacists were protesting for the statue to remain. Second, they quoted one sentence of Trump’s response, “But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides,” suggesting that he viewed the white supremacist protesters favorably.
However, Trump clarified: “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally, but you had many people in that group (supporting the statue) other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists, OK? And the press has treated them unfairly.”
The media built on this lie following the first presidential debate when they claimed that President Trump refused to condemn white supremacists after being prompted by moderator Chris Wallace. Let’s examine the beginning of their exchange:
Wallace: Are you willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups —
The president: Sure.
Wallace: — and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha, and as we’ve seen in Portland?
The president: Sure, I’m willing to do that.
Though the president condemned white supremacists on both occasions, the media and the Biden campaign continue deceitfully claim that Trump supports them in order to turn minority voters against him. This is sad because President Trump’s statements in context show he cares about all Americans regardless of color. His economic policies have significantly reduced minority unemployment and his support for the police helps keep neighborhoods with minority voters safer.