Measure 1 for the future

To the editor: Safeguarding our children’s and grandchildren’s inheritance. We are on the verge of becoming, if we aren’t already, a banana republic where large corporations come into a resources rich country, pull out the resources and scatter a paltry bit of the revenue around to keep the more powerful politicians, selected businesses, community leaders and nonprofits in their hip pocket. Soon enough those resources will be gone.
If we don’t get our fair share, we will continue to slide in wages, quality of health care, education, infrastructure, skilled labor and more as the average family income will continue to shrink and stagnate. Many professional people are leaving — doctors, teachers, engineers. There are many businesses closing or leaving, and that began even before the pandemic. As a business person of 40 years and a commercial Realtor, I have seen this happening for some time now. We must claim what belongs to every Alaskan to ensure we and our families can have a thriving life for decades to come.
Vote “yes” on Measure 1. I did.