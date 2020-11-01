Measure 1 for Alaska

To the editor: The next decade will see investment in NPR-A, the National Petroleum Reserve- Alaska. This is federal land.
Alaska will not get any royalty revenue from any NPR-A oil development. Zero dollars to Alaska. By federal law, NPR-A royalty goes to either the federal government, which gets 50%, or to five North Slope communities, 50%. No royalty revenue will ever flow to Alaska, as mandated by federal law.
Unless SB21 is changed, expenditures in NPR-A will reduce Alaska’s production revenue from our legacy fields — Prudhoe Bay, Kuparuk and Alpine — by about $300 million per year for up to 10 years.
The Fair Share Act protects Alaska’s legacy fields by requiring that deductions must be related to those fields. This is called ringfencing and it is common elsewhere in the U.S. and the world.
The combination of no royalty to Alaska and no ringfencing would increase Alaska’s deficit by $2.5 billion to $3 billion due to NPR-A deductions upon Alaska’s legacy fields. The Fair Share Act stops this by requiring ringfencing for our legacy fields.
Our legacy fields like Prudhoe Bay produced oil for decades without any credits (corporate welfare). SB21 has an $8 per barrel subsidy that has cost Alaska $3.15 billion in production revenue over the last five years; $2 billion in the last two years. The Fair Share Act stops this by eliminating SB21’s corporate welfare reduction of Alaska’s revenue from our legacy fields.
SB21’s current 4% production tax minimum is challenged by Exxon and others in pending litigation against Alaska. Exxon claims the 4% is really a 0% minimum, more proof the oil industry seeks to continue to pay Alaska zero in taxes for our oil.
For the last five years, Alaska received net negative production revenue. Getting nothing because of SB21 is the reason Alaska has been in an economic crisis.
The Fair Share Act protects the legacy fields revenue stream to Alaska. Protect Alaska and vote yes!