Letter to the Editor

Measure 1 a job killer

To the editor: Fairbanks has always been a jobs-focused town. Jobs that sustain families and provide opportunities have been the lifeblood of this community for as long as I can remember. Fairbanksans are known as rugged, hearty folks who work hard and take pride in a job well done. If we’re going to maintain our reputation as hardworking Alaskans, we need to come together and vote no on Ballot Measure 1.

Ballot Measure 1 is a jobs killer. It will absolutely make our state’s fiscal situation worse. The COVID-19 crisis has already cost 40,000 Alaskans their jobs. Now is not the time to kneecap an industry that is struggling to keep its head above water. Ideally, when Alaska starts to crawl out from the economic nightmare that is 2020, the oil industry will be poised to help by spending money on a long list pf projects that are waiting in the wings.

If we pass Ballot Measure 1, we are likely to see delays in getting those projects restarted, if they start at all. Nothing is certain in this environment, and it’s easy to feel like we have no control over our lives. One positive thing we can do that falls under our span of control is to vote no on Ballot Measure 1 like our jobs depend on it. Because they do.

