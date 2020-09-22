McConnell's flip-floppery

To the editor: It is despicable that Mitch McConnell now wants to change the rule he himself laid down in 2016, that seven months before a presidential election was too late in the term to choose a Supreme Court justice. Now that we are less than two months away, he wants to jam through a confirmation. He is like a playground bully, changing rules to benefit his side.
An impartial Supreme Court is the keystone of our democracy. Appointment for life helps guarantee they can rule according to their deep knowledge of law, and their consciences, without reprisal. To attempt to guarantee their rulings one way or the other is a big step toward ensuring the will of the majority of Americans cannot prevail and toward dictatorship of just one side.
I hope that every senator who votes to confirm whomever is hastily nominated will lose their seat at their next election. Especially Mitch McConnell.