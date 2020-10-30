Mayors wrong on Measure 1

To the editor: What an embarrassment! The decision of the three local mayors to oppose Ballot Measure 1, the effort to get the oil giants to pay their fair share, is one of the most shocking sell-outs of their citizens that I have ever seen. Ballot Measure 1 is pretty simple. How do we pay for schools, fire, police, maintenance on all our infrastructure? How do we pay the pensions of hundreds of thousands of retired Alaska workers? There are hundreds of things I haven’t even mentioned that are critical to what we consider civilization. Here in Alaska, we either make citizens pay for it with income tax, sales tax, increase property tax, etc. or we make the oil companies cough up their fair share. It’s one or the other.
Vote “yes” on Ballot Measure 1.