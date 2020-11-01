Mayors are wrong

To the editor: The three local mayors who are against Ballot Measure 1 (Oct. 24, Daily News-Miner) should ask themselves why the oil companies are putting so much money into campaigning against this measure. The oil companies know that SB21 has been a great deal for them, and it is in the best interest to themselves and their share holders to convince Alaskans that SB21 is a great deal.
Unfortunately for Alaskans, it has not been a great deal. Since the passage of SB21, Alaskans pay the oil producers more in credits than they receive in production taxes. Alaska has lost 5,500 in oil jobs since the passage of SB21. Alaskans have seen less and less revenue coming in and almost all state services have been drastically cut. Nearly all of our state savings are exhausted.
The mayors’ fear of economic hardship for our community is already happening because of SB21. Let’s get our state and our community back on track and vote yes on Ballot Measure 1 for Alaska’s Fair Share.