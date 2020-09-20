Masks and businesses

To the editor: Private property rights are held dear by Alaskans. It has long been acknowledged in the law and common practice that property owners can restrict who enters their property or require certain conduct from their guests.
It is important to realize that these rights also extend to the premises of private businesses. Every business, from your local coffee shop to a major national chain, has the right to require certain actions from patrons entering their private property — as long as they apply these requirements equally to all people. For example, we are all familiar with the signs saying “No shoes, no shirt, no service.” We are used to these requirements, so we don’t even think about them as mandates. “Of course I wear shoes in a restaurant! Who wouldn’t?”
It’s also within the rights of these businesses to add “no mask, no service” to the list. This is certainly not a choice business owners want to make. They want shopping, eating or patronizing their businesses to be easy and stress-free. However, in the middle of a global health crisis, business owners are forced to make tough choices about how best to protect the health of their employees and customers.
The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce continues to urge all businesses and individuals in our community to follow the recommendations from our medical professionals so we can get back to business as usual. Until we have a vaccine, keeping 6 feet of distance between people, washing or sanitizing hands frequently, and wearing face coverings are the best proven methods to reduce the spread. Businesses are fully within their legal rights to require these practices.
Until we can stop or significantly slow the spread of COVID-19, our local economy will continue to suffer. Let’s all pitch in — even if it’s uncomfortable or inconvenient — so we can get kids back in school, local entertainment options back to normal, and Fairbanks back to business. And, please, give your local frontline employees a break if they ask you to put on a mask when entering a business. They are just doing their jobs.