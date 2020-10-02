To the editor: In this election season, with the overwhelming rhetoric and political noise coming at us from all directions, it would seem that what we really want is a candidate who is thoughtful, respectful and interested in looking out for the people of our town. We need someone who will listen and study the issues, be mindful of the taxpayers’ money and its use by government, and who wishes to keep Fairbanks a vibrant community to work and live in.
So, here’s a suggestion: Consider Lonny Marney for City Council. Lonny has lived in Fairbanks for decades, raised a family in our town, worked hard for successful local business entities in his career, is active in his church, and has the time and energy to give back to our community. Lonny is the individual who will make the effort to serve in a conservative manner for the betterment of this city, its residents and for a positive future for all who call Fairbanks home.
Lonny will be an excellent addition to our local City Council. Please make the time to exercise your rights and get out and vote. Consider Lonny Marney for City Council.