You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Marney for City Council

To the editor: In this election season, with the overwhelming rhetoric and political noise coming at us from all directions, it would seem that what we really want is a candidate who is thoughtful, respectful and interested in looking out for the people of our town. We need someone who will listen and study the issues, be mindful of the taxpayers’ money and its use by government, and who wishes to keep Fairbanks a vibrant community to work and live in.

So, here’s a suggestion: Consider Lonny Marney for City Council. Lonny has lived in Fairbanks for decades, raised a family in our town, worked hard for successful local business entities in his career, is active in his church, and has the time and energy to give back to our community. Lonny is the individual who will make the effort to serve in a conservative manner for the betterment of this city, its residents and for a positive future for all who call Fairbanks home.

Lonny will be an excellent addition to our local City Council. Please make the time to exercise your rights and get out and vote. Consider Lonny Marney for City Council.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.