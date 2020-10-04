To the editor: I am writing to support Lonny Marney for Fairbanks City Council. Lonny knows this city intimately, having lived here for 46 years. He understands commitment, negotiation and teamwork, having been married for 40 years. He lives and thinks in a way that takes the long view, finding and implementing what is best over the course of decades and not just for the moment. Lonny will work hard to keep the city operating with a balanced budget and protect the city’s permanent fund and debt-free status. Lonny serves his community and has a heart for the struggling, currently volunteering with his church’s distribution of food boxes for those in need.
In addition, Lonny Marney has the enthusiastic endorsement of Jerry Cleworth, longtime City Council member and former mayor, who knows what it takes to serve this city well. Make a strong investment in our city by casting your vote on Oct. 6 for Lonny Marney for City Council Seat E.