Make time for children

To the editor: I am writing in response to the article “Lawsuit calls for halt to school until COVID-19 recedes.” In the times of COVID-19, it is especially hard for parents, as they are now expected to be teachers, on top of their other responsibilities. With the possibility of extended school closures, parents, especially those of young children, are looking for support.
I have worked with children ages 2-5 for the past two years, and currently have my associates degree in early childhood education. I often hear from parents who feel like child care centers and preschool programs are preparation for elementary school, and this is absolutely correct. However, they do not just prepare children academically. Social and emotional skills are a huge part of development for young children.
So what can we do to support social and emotional development in our preschoolers in a world of COVID-19? The answer is actually pretty simple. Play with them. Find joy in the little moments. Be an example to them. Show them how to share, how to solve problems, how to compromise, how to be patient, how to be respectful and how to be kind in a playful way.
Playing with your children opens up doors to introduce them to having a better of their world. Blowing bubbles or rolling a toy car down a ramp is an introduction to science. Drawing and scribbling are the first steps to learning to write. Pretending to make food at a restaurant demonstrates knowledge of how our society works. Appreciate, encourage, and engage the small interactions, because they can be the most important.
So please, parents, make the most of the time you have at home with your child during the pandemic. Since children have limited interaction with other children and adults, the time they spend with you is more important than ever.