You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Mail-in voting

To the editor: I believe a better way to protect our elections is to go by the law of the in-person voting.

In other words, individually we go to the polls on Election Day, which is Nov. 3 between from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Then all mail-in ballots requested have to have the same mandate of being received by Nov. 3 by 8 p.m. That makes it fair for both parties voting no matter which way they desire to cast their ballot.

Any ballots received after Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. would automatically be nullified. It is not fair to candidates to have to wait for days after the polls are closed. Why should folks who choose to vote by mail be exempt from the same date and polling hours as we who choose to vote in person?

That should help to validate our ballots. There could still be fraudulent ballot harvesting or sorting to toss or go through ballots obtained to destroy what that individual doesn’t agree with. Consequently, signature and address validation along with citizenship and residence address should be required too.

Think about it.

 

 

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.