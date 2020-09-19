Mail-in voting

To the editor: I believe a better way to protect our elections is to go by the law of the in-person voting.
In other words, individually we go to the polls on Election Day, which is Nov. 3 between from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Then all mail-in ballots requested have to have the same mandate of being received by Nov. 3 by 8 p.m. That makes it fair for both parties voting no matter which way they desire to cast their ballot.
Any ballots received after Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. would automatically be nullified. It is not fair to candidates to have to wait for days after the polls are closed. Why should folks who choose to vote by mail be exempt from the same date and polling hours as we who choose to vote in person?
That should help to validate our ballots. There could still be fraudulent ballot harvesting or sorting to toss or go through ballots obtained to destroy what that individual doesn’t agree with. Consequently, signature and address validation along with citizenship and residence address should be required too.
Think about it.