Love letter to borough residents

To the editor: From my downtown health care office window this Friday, I look out on a largely empty Airport Way. I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the residents of this borough in response. This past month I’ve talked with many of you, hearing your fears and vulnerabilities about COVID-19, troubleshooting and helping you make plans, sharing ideas for self-care and immune system supports, pleading with you to follow the advice of the CDC, Dr. Zink, our local physicians and all our federal, state and local leaders: stay home, shelter in place, keep your social circles incredibly small so that we may slow the spread of this novel illness in our community.
Right now, my colleagues and I are very busy, but we’re not overwhelmed. Right now, I hear our community partners are also quite busy but not overwhelmed. This is our aim: to continue to be able to respond to your health care needs effectively.
We are so, so grateful that you are heeding our requests. Your efforts are making a difference. Please, keep it up. Thank you.