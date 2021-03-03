Loud talk, small sticks

You have permission to edit this article.
To the editor: Author Tim O’Brien writes about the Vietnam War. Like Donald Trump’s foe, John McCain, O’Brien risked his life to stop the spread of socialism.

Meanwhile, Trump obtained five deferments to avoid the war. While his peers fought for his capitalist rights, he invested his daddy’s money into real estate ventures. His peers were unable to compete. Trump watched the war on television.

According to Tim O’Brien, “It’s easy to declaim belligerent rhetoric if your handsome young son or your lovely daughter will never end up in a plastic body bag. There should be a law: If you support a war, you must go; and your children must go.”

On Jan. 6, Donald Trump sent an angry mob to the Capitol to disrupt the election verification process. People died. Trump said he would go, too, but he didn’t; neither did his children. They watched the attack on television.

This is a man who sprays his face with fake-tan cosmetics to appear outdoorsy, whose hands are soft as a newborn baby’s from lack of manual labor. To rephrase a truly heroic Republican, Teddy Roosevelt, this is a man who “Speaks loudly and carries a small stick.” This is a Warrior In Name Only, a WINO. I will never understand why people I consider genuine patriotic heroes support this loudmouth coward.

