Loss of high school sports

To the editor: I am a 50-year resident of Alaska, grandmother to several students in the FNSB who have had the privilege to participate in sports since the beginning of the school year. For many who have had no contact other than immediate family, whose schooling has been totally virtual, the only outlet for in-person contact has been through their participation in sports. All that I know is that I have followed the proper precautions, stayed away from parties and anything that could jeopardize their teams and coaches and follow the rules.
When anyone was sick, they have followed the mandates to test, quarantine when needed, not travel outside Alaska and do as much right as possible. I am 76 years young, and the highlight of the last six months for me and many my age, has been to sit outside, social distancing and enjoy watching my kids and others play sports. I feel responsible for my health, and that is why I am happy to live in a state and a country where I have choice.
By canceling the last one or two games for the championships, ASAA has certainly not made the best decision, in my humble opinion. I wish they would reconsider and allow these kids to finish their last two weeks or so.
With the weather becoming quite chilly, there would not be a huge audience as it has been limited all season. Family only and usually only two members per player. No food or drinks have been sold and masks were required. I know there is pressure from the CDC and others; however, daily opinions change of the handling of COVID. We are still dealing with social distancing and mask wearing.
I hope they will reconsider this heartbreaking news.