Look for the positive

To the editor: Can we please seek silver linings behind the dark clouds of COVID-19 and its limitations to the life we knew? We feed the fires of fear whenever we fixate on the disaster. We’re so busy drowning in despair that we miss the surprising advantages of the situation, which could lighten our lives.
The best way to fight our frantic fear is to focus on our blessings instead. The more anxious we are, the more we need to focus on what is good and right in our life. Blessings bring comfort, hope — relief from feeling like we’re being sucked down the drain.
I feel like God the Father has sent all his children home to sit in the corner and rethink our collective crazy ways. He has, through COVID-19, stripped away our excess busyness and distractions. Life is simpler, slower. It is a great time to come home to our inner, higher selves and discover what is truly important to us, in our own hearts. What makes our heart sing? That is the key to happiness and the healing inner light that shines away the darkness.
Learn to enjoy this unexpected “staycation.” We can bond at deeper levels with loved ones and neighbors as we help each other through this. Try to relax and find new ways to enjoy being home together.
Many blessings and good luck to everyone.