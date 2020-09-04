Lojewski for assembly

To the editor: I’ve known Aaron Lojewski for several years. He came here from Colorado to attend UAF, where he completed a master’s degree in finance. He’s worked in real estate, tourism and currently owns and runs a small aurora photography business. I know him to be intelligent, forthright, honest, empathetic and practical. He’s served on the FNSB Assembly for three years and is seeking another term.
Aaron is a hard worker. He’s prepared and does his homework for assembly meetings. He has the ability to analyze an issue or proposal and determine its feasibility within our community. He treats the process of assembly work with diligence and thoughtfulness.
Aaron has accomplished much during his tenure. He is the driving force behind the fiscal reform the borough has recently seen. The borough used to rely on the state for capital dollars, but now, for the first time ever, the borough has a codified process to save a portion of its revenues every year to put toward deferred maintenance and large projects like those that keep our schools running. He’s encouraged spending constraints during this economic crisis. He stands up for property rights and fights back against job-killing regulations. He is a true public servant.
An important attribute of Aaron is he doesn’t represent special interest groups. He’s just a regular guy who wants to make a difference in our quality of life here in Fairbanks. He respects everyone equally and is looking out for all of our best interests. His voice, smarts, positive attitude and skills are exactly what we need on the Borough Assembly, and I encourage you to vote for him this October for assembly.