Lojewski for assembly

To the editor: Residents of our borough have important decisions to make when we vote in the upcoming municipal election. I served on the Borough Assembly in the early 2000s, so I have a clear understanding of the commitment and qualifications a person needs to bring to the job. I have admired Aaron Lojewski’s service on the assembly.
Aaron was elected three years ago and immediately was a strong voice of reason. Aaron is an intelligent young man who informs himself on all issues coming before the assembly. I appreciate his proper decorum as he hears testimony and discusses the issues with his fellow assembly members.
Aaron always looks for ways to deliver services in our borough at the most reasonable price. He successfully led an effort to have the assembly appropriate a percentage of the budget for deferred maintenance and capital improvements. Recently he took the lead in opposing an ordinance that would have limited the number of contractors allowed to bid on borough construction projects. The ordinance would have resulted in higher costs due to less competition.
Aaron is consistently the borough taxpayer’s friend.
Please join me in voting for Aaron Lojewski for Borough Assembly.
Cynthia Henry
Fairbanks