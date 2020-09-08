You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor

Lojewski for assembly

To the editor: Residents of our borough have important decisions to make when we vote in the upcoming municipal election. I served on the Borough Assembly in the early 2000s, so I have a clear understanding of the commitment and qualifications a person needs to bring to the job. I have admired Aaron Lojewski’s service on the assembly.

Aaron was elected three years ago and immediately was a strong voice of reason. Aaron is an intelligent young man who informs himself on all issues coming before the assembly. I appreciate his proper decorum as he hears testimony and discusses the issues with his fellow assembly members.

Aaron always looks for ways to deliver services in our borough at the most reasonable price. He successfully led an effort to have the assembly appropriate a percentage of the budget for deferred maintenance and capital improvements. Recently he took the lead in opposing an ordinance that would have limited the number of contractors allowed to bid on borough construction projects. The ordinance would have resulted in higher costs due to less competition.

Aaron is consistently the borough taxpayer’s friend.

Please join me in voting for Aaron Lojewski for Borough Assembly.

Cynthia Henry

Fairbanks

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.