Lojewski for assembly

To the editor: I’m encouraging everyone to vote for Aaron Lojewski for borough assembly. He’s put his understanding of finance and economics from UAF and his own small businesses to good use by sponsoring money-saving ordinances that effectively plan for our long-term future. He introduced and passed an ordinance in 2019 to have, for the first time ever, codified budget requirements to save money for deferred maintenance in the annual budget. This was a major step in addressing a huge backlog of borough maintenance issues that previous mayors and assemblies had passed on to us, but Aaron Lojewski actually did something about it.
I’m voting for Aaron Lojewski on Oct. 6. He works to solve real problems!