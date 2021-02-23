To the editor: Here we go again. Big News-Miner editorial titled “Biden takes aim at the 2nd Amendment” to stir up us Alaska gun owners. By acknowledging that the massive gun killings in the U.S. have targeted innocent people and young children, it makes sense to me that there is the need for some reasonable laws to stop these killings, and I am a gun owner and want to keep my guns.
However, my guns are not assault weapons (unfortunately properly named) which the News-Miner called “AR15 style” to avoid the word “assault” for which they were designed. And for hunting I do not see any need to have a magazine that holds more than six rounds (the one I have is on a .22 bolt action rifle, not a semi-automatic).
It is always the loud, big threat that we are losing our Second Amendment rights and government has a subversive plan to take our rights away that grab the attention. There is no plan in place to change the Second Amendment, which one should know, would take an act by the majority of both houses of Congress and not just the president. What is proposed and needed is the regulation (not banning) of weapons designed for military operations and not for recreational or subsistence game hunting.
Up until these recent times of mass killings of innocent Americans, hunters did not go into the field with assault weapons and gear that makes them look like military combat personnel, nor did they need to.
The NRA was once a respectable sportsman’s organization. Now it is an out of control military arms lobbying organization run by self-serving promoters that have taken the heart (and money) out of the organization and drove it into bankruptcy. Unaware to many, loud mouth NRA spokesman Wayne LaPierre was outrageously paid over $1,000,000 a year, excluding thousands more he took as travel benefits.
So clearly think about it and help make decisions that will save lives and also permit and preserve logical gun rights for all of us.